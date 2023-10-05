Viewers Go Nuclear Over Robyn Brown’s Nanny

When fans found out Robyn Brown hired a nanny (who turned out to be her step-niece, Mindy Jessop) during Season 16 of Sister Wives, they were outraged. The big question everyone had — what the heck does the nanny do? Roybn doesn’t have a job and several of her kids are old enough to babysit, so they just couldn’t wrap their heads around the hired help, especially given the pandemic. In a December 2021 Reddit post titled, “Why does Robyn need a nanny,” the comments were swift and harsh.

“My theory is: she is lazy. In the episode the family had the campfire she didn’t want to take the kids because she would have to watch over them,” one fan wrote. “She has 2 kids and 3 adults/teens in her household (without counting her and Kody). Seriously, why is it so hard to watch over 2 kids?”

Some defended the decision with a backhanded slam. “She’s not very well educated or very smart so maybe the nanny is helping with online schooling?” one commenter wrote. “ It’s tough for everyone but maybe it’s beyond Robyn’s abilities?” Most were just not having it though.

On a Reddit thread with a GIF of Christine asking the pressing question, “What does the nanny do?” “Robyn should really be ashamed of herself. I mean, I don’t begrudge any other mom for wanting help but she’s living in a damn mansion, two parents who don’t work, three teenage kids and 2 school aged kids. Come the f–k ON. Also, you won’t let your sister wife who has been quarantined around your kids but you’ll let a NANNY into your house? GTFOH.”