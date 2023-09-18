Sister Wives star Robyn Brown claimed Kody Brown “could’ve worked” something out to get the large brood together for the Christmas holidays, but Christine Brown isn’t buying it.

During the Sunday, September 17, episode of the long-running series, Robyn, 44, called Christmas “tragic” as she felt Kody, 54, could’ve worked something out with ex Janelle Brown’s sons — whom he’s estranged from. However, Christine, 51, recounted a text message chain last year about Christmas that seemingly disproved Robyn’s claims of wanting to reunite the family.

“It was about the kids getting together, exchanging gifts and everything, and there was a lot that happened on the text chain,” Christine told producers in a confessional. “At the end of all of it, Robyn just said, ‘I’m done with this and obviously it’s an effort in futility.’”

Christine recounted that a few days later, “She and Kody decided that they weren’t safe anymore doing the sibling exchange.”

The clip cut to Robyn emphasizing that while she “wanted everyone in her house,” she didn’t “want to watch a fight go down between Kody and the boys.”

“The reason we didn’t get together for Christmas is because at the end of that text chain, there was an obvious division,” Christine concluded. “So it’s like, ‘OK, let’s just be honest where we’re at.’ That was an obvious separation.”

Viewers of the series have watched Kody’s problems with Gabe Brown and Garrison Brown play out during past seasons of the family’s reality TV series. In addition to fighting with the father of 18 about his strict COVID rules, Gabe, 21, explained he reached his breaking point when Kody didn’t wish him a happy birthday.

TLC

Janelle, 54, later admitted that Kody’s issues with their sons “put enough pressure” on their marriage to the point where it felt like “it really did break.” Apart from Gabe and Garrison, Janelle share kids Logan, Maddie, Hunter and Savanah.

“I felt like I had to walk this tightrope, I had to choose between having my boys in my house or having Kody there,” the mother of six told People in August 2023. “So when Kody would come, the boys would have to be out of the house. I’d have to spray everything down with Lysol and stuff because he was very afraid of getting the virus from them. So yeah, it became really stressful. And then, it slowly evolved as they started to get angrier and angrier with each other.”

Their issues apparently continued as In Touch exclusively confirmed Janelle and Kody’s split in December 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the insider told In Touch at the time, adding that Janelle “outgrew” him.