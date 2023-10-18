Sister Wives star Christine Brown married David Woolley on October 7, and daughter Gwendlyn Brown broke her silence on why she skipped the happy couple’s nuptials.

In a Q&A session via her Patreon, shared on Wednesday, October 18, Gwen, 21, justified her decision to skip her mother’s wedding because she was “busy” with school, specifically her organic chemistry class. “I was busy lol. Lots going on with school and my house,” she explained of her life in Flagstaff, Arizona, adding that her mom “didn’t mind.”

“She took me off the guest list [as] soon as I told her,” she concluded, emphasizing her decision was solely due to her personal commitments.

Gwen’s explanation followed older sister Mykelti Brown’s comments last week, where she called it “tragic and sad” that Gwen missed their mom’s wedding.

“Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there,” the mom of three, 27, said during a Patreon Q&A, which was shared via Instagram on October 11. “I don’t know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad.”

Mykelti’s husband, Tony Padron, added that Christine, 51, was “definitely sad about” Gwendlyn missing the big day.

Almost instantly, fans began to share their theories on why Gwen chose to skip the wedding, with speculation igniting that Gwen was “jealous” of the attention Christine would receive following her own wedding to Beatriz Queiroz.

“Gwendlyn didn’t want her wedding on the show or publicized in any way like that,” Mykelti said, shutting down the rumors. “I think that the only reason why they wanted to film Gwendlyn’s engagement party [for Sister Wives] was because David and my dad would meet … but I don’t think that she’s upset that mom got more attention because Gwendlyn didn’t want that.”

While Gwen wasn’t able to attend Christine and David’s nuptials, the mom of six was surrounded by family on her special day, including daughter Ysabel, son Paedon and Janelle Brown.

However, not everyone in the former polygamous family got an invite. Christine’s ex-husband, Kody Brown, and her former sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown were noticeably left off of the guest list.