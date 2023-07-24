Sister Wives star Tony Padron proves there is no quick fix when it comes to a weight loss transformation as he reaches his nearly 100-pound milestone.

“Just to drive the point home. Long term consistency is the only way to true weight loss,” Tony, 28, captioned a series of photos from his journey, including a screenshot of his weigh ins since September 2022, which he shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 23.

The reality star weighed in at 320 pounds on September 1, when he decided it was time to make a change. After just one month, Tony had dropped 10 pounds and dipped below 300 pounds by November 1. After 10 months of steady decreases on the scale, Mykelti Brown’s husband weighed 226.8 pounds on July 20, which is 93.2 from where he began nearly one year ago.

“I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself . Worried that I wouldn’t see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits. I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it,” he added. “Its not a dramatic drop . Just a gradual slope downwards . Through making these long term habits I’ve been able to sustain a healtheir lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life.”

Fans flooded the comments section of his post to offer their praise and congratulations, with one fan writing, “Slow & steady wins the race. Exercise plus healthy eating and you cannot fail. Congratulations! Love your journey.”

Courtesy of Tony Padron/Instagram

“You look amazing Tony! Hard, consistent work pays off!!!” another added. “Awesome what an incredible journey for you ! Keep up the good work , you and the wifey look great and healthy! Your family needs a healthy Dad ! Be proud of yourself,” yet another fan chimed in.

The couple – who share daughter Avalon as well as twin sons Archer and Ace – have been taking fans along on their health kick, opening up about their path to a long-term health change in a July 13 Instagram post.

“BEFORE & AFTER!!! @tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term,” Mykelti, 27, wrote in the caption, adding, “It’s been a great journey that we’re still working on every day to keep our bodies moving in the right direction.”

She continued, “We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals. Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so.”

Mykelti, along with moms Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, as well as sister Maddie Brush (née Brown), is often seen promoting Plexus on social media, which Tony also credits for his success.

“Love this little pink drink of mine!” Mykelti captioned a video shared via Instagram in January 2023. “Sorta, like sanity in a bottle #kiddingnotkidding – balanced blood sugar supports milk production and active giving me the clean energy, mental clarity this mama needs!”