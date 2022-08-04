Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Sons Are Married: Meet Their Wives and Kids

Where has the time gone? Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s sons are married and have started families of their own since they first appeared on TLC nearly 15 years ago.

Of their 19 total kids, Jim Bob and Michelle have 10 sons: Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin and Jackson. Of their gaggle of boys, only three have yet to get married — Jason, James and Jackson.

It’s widely known the Duggar daughters — Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Johanna, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie — had many strict rules to follow while growing up. This included a conservative dress code where they were forbidden to wear pants, and Jeremy Vuolo revealed he completed a 50-page questionnaire from Jim Bob before he was allowed to court his now-wife, Jinger.

Things seem to be a bit more lax for the boys, but they still have guidelines to follow. For example, they are forbidden to kiss or have any more physical contact than a side hug while courting. This means all of the Duggar children’s first kisses happened on their wedding day!

Josiah opened up about how he and wife Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) planned the special moment before their big day in June 2018.

“I asked her just to stay still … and then kind of go with it,” Josiah previously said on Counting On, noting that he wanted the smooch to be perfect. “I was thinking, you know what? I wonder what it feels like. So, I practiced on my hand.”

He continued, “I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side — you can’t kiss a tree and expect to see what it’s going to feel like for her. So, if you kiss on your hand, you can feel … like, ‘OK, maybe I should make my lips more full,’ or whatever, and kind of think of it from that perspective. You’ve got to think about it!”

Josiah isn’t the only Duggar brother who did a lot of thinking about his first kiss. Joe’s now-wife, Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), was caught whispering to him to take a “good time” locking lips with her before they said, “I do.”

“The first kiss, it was actually even greater than I expected. I’ve waited 22 years to kiss, and Kendra, she’s waited 19. And so, I think, I know for me, it was well worth every year, every day I waited,” Joe said, adding that it felt “different’ than he thought it was going to. Kendra gushed that the moment was “so special.”

