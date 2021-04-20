Jeremy Vuolo Reveals He Completed an ‘Intense’ 50 Page Questionnaire From Jim Bob to Court Jinger

The things you do for love! Jeremy Vuolo revealed he was sent a 50 page questionnaire from Jim Bob Duggar to prove his commitment before courting his now-wife, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar).

“It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me,'” the soccer player, 33, told Us Weekly. “It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls, I’d probably come up with a document too.”

Jinger, 27, agreed. “Because we’re so in the public eye … [suitors would come] with the wrong intentions of like, ‘Oh, I want to be on TV,'” the Counting On star divulged. “To be fair, I think [the document] is a good thing to kind of sort through real quick. I mean, if somebody is serious, are they really even going to give them the time of day?”

“I think it was a way for Mr. Duggar to get to know me,” the dad of two — who shares daughters Felicity and Evangeline with Jinger — acknowledged. “The questionnaire asks some pretty intensely personal questions. … You have to know who you are.”

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Back in 2016, Jeremy echoed a similar sentiment on an episode of the hit TLC show, saying he was one of the first husbands to be handed the document as soon as he expressed interest in Jinger.

While sitting with Jinger, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, and Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, he asked, “Did Mr. Duggar ever grill you guys about your financial situation before marrying them?”

Derick quickly said, “It’s in the 45-page application.”

The men then detailed that they all had to fill out a document, where Jim Bob asked some personal questions.

Ben added, “For me, we were already in a relationship, I had already passed inspection so to speak. But he still wanted to do this for the future, and he told me to go ahead and fill it out and from now on, I’m going to have all the guys fill out this questionnaire so that I can get to know them better.”

Derick agreed and said he and Ben were “guinea pigs.” Jeremy remembered that he had received a 50-page document but he sent back 105 pages.

Perhaps protective dad Jeremy will adopt the same system for his little girls? Time will tell!