Smitten! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to fiancée Hannah Wissmann after months of courting. Learn more about his future wife below.

Hannah, 26, is a “Nebraska girl,” according to her Instagram bio. Marrying into a large brood like the Duggars will definitely not come as a huge culture shock to Hannah, who appears to have 12 siblings and previously gushed over her 19 nieces and nephews who call her “auntie.”

Hannah Wissmann/Instagram

The Wissmann family even has their own band, in which Hannah serves as a lead vocalist and occasional fiddle player. The group travels around the country entertaining crowds, but their daughter has plenty of other interests, as well.

“Our energetic, social butterfly, Hannah is a skilled and creative young woman. She loves spending time in the kitchen — trying new recipes and creating culinary masterpieces,” her bio reads on the Wissmann Family website. “Our home also greatly benefits from her interest in interior design and seasonal decor.”

Hannah Wissmann/Instagram

Jeremiah, 23, and Hannah announced their engagement on January 6. “She said YES!!!! Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote via Instagram. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

Their big news came less than three months after the reality star revealed they were officially courting.

“Never been so happy,” Jeremiah wrote via Instagram in October 2021, alongside portraits of themselves posing by the water outside of a gorgeous brick home. “Never felt so blessed! Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

Jeremiah added the hashtag “my girlfriend” to close out his message.

Photo by Alaythia Wissmann/@alaythia.wissmann

Hannah also shared the same caption and photos to her Instagram page, to which Duggar family friend Carlin Bates sweetly replied, “Love you two 😍.”

Fans have been speculating that an engagement announcement was coming after rumors began swirling that he popped the question over the summer. “Can’t believe this is where he proposed!!” one social media user reportedly commented on one of Hannah’s now-deleted posts in August, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

Another fact that fans pointed out is how the Duggars are known for getting engaged not too long after they go public with their courtships.

For instance, Josiah Duggar proposed to his now-wife, Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), after just two months of courting. More recently, Justin Duggar announced his courtship to now-wife, Claire Duggar (née Spivey), in September 2020 and two months later, they were engaged. By February 2021, they got married in front of friends and family.

TLC/YouTube

In a video posted by TLC announcing his courtship, Justin, 18, talked about his relationship with Claire and how it evolved from a friendship into something more.

“God brought Claire [into] my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” he explained about how they met in spring 2019, with her adding how their families had known each other for nearly two decades. “I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him,” Claire concluded. “I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future.”