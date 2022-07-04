19 Kids and Counting alum Jordyn-Grace Duggar has grown up right before our eyes! The 18th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar arrived when the show was still titled 17 Kids and Counting, and she was the first Duggar kid to have her birth documented for the family’s TLC show. Here is a complete rundown of everything we know about the second to youngest Duggar child and how she’s doing!

What Does Jordyn-Grace Duggar Look Like Today?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar/Instagram

Fans will remember Jordyn-Grace as a lovable toddler, at one point even winning the admiration of country star Dolly Parton. But the lesser-seen Duggar has grown up to be a “sweet-hearted, confident girl.”

According to the Duggar Family website, Jordyn-Grace likes “fashion and dressing up” and also regularly asks her older sisters for outfit advice. “Jordyn is often the voice of reason and caution among her peers,” the website described. “And seeks to encourage those around her to make good choices.”

How Old Is Jordyn-Grace Duggar?

Jordyn-Grace first appeared our screens as a newborn, but she’s officially a teenager! The TLC alum turned 13 in December 2021.

“She loves kids, and if there’s a baby in the house she will tote them around and absolutely spoil them with attention and affection,” the Duggar Family Instagram account shared on her 12th birthday in December 2020. “Jordyn is crafty and she loves creating special gifts such as superhero capes or homemade lollipops for her nieces and nephews. She makes friends easily and everyone loves her fun personality! We love you, Jordyn!”

Where Is Jordyn-Grace Duggar Now?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar/Instagram

Today, Jordyn-Grace is a healthy teenager living at Jim Bob and Michelle’s home in Springdale, Arkansas. Like her other siblings, the Counting On alum has been homeschooled by her parents her entire life, and will most likely receive her GED, which is equivalent to a high school degree.

“Later when they’re finished with their high school education, I’ll have them take the GED test,” Michelle explained about her homeschooling process in December 2020.” It’s not required in our state, but I like them to do it because it’s good for them to have that certificate. That’s their equivalent of finishing their high school education.”