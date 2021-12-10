Before marrying husband Josh Duggar and welcoming seven kids, Anna Duggar (née Keller) already came from a big family. Learn more about her brood below.

Who Are Anna Duggar’s Siblings?

Anna is one of eight children and her siblings include, Susanna, Daniel, Priscilla, Rebekah, Nathen, David and Esther. Although the Keller children were raised with similar beliefs as the Duggar family, many of them have since distanced themselves from those strict religious rules.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Susanna caused quite a stir in her family after she became pregnant out of wedlock at the age of 20. She gave birth to her daughter, Noelle, in 2013 but did not marry the father of her child, ex-boyfriend Jonathan Walsh.

That being said, things seem to be smoothed over between the family members. Anna and Josh attended Susanna’s wedding to husband York Bridges in February 2020.

Anna’s brother Daniel has been open about his issues with her marriage to Josh. After the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s molestation scandal in 2015 and Josh admitting that he cheated on Anna after his name was seen on a leaked list from website Ashley Madison, Daniel revealed he tried to pay his sister to leave her husband.

He got very candid while responding to a Bible quote Jessa Duggar posted to Facebook, according to People.

“Think for a [minute] about the victims. Tell me how you would feel if someone cheated on your sister and brought so much disgrace to you and your family?” Daniel wrote at the time. “I have told her I would pay for her to move out here with me and pay for her kids … I don’t think Josh will see that this is a big deal and be truly broken until that happens.”

While divorce is a major no-no for the Duggars, Anna’s older sister Rebekah has forged her own path. In 2015, she filed for divorce from her husband Josh McDonald after 11 years of marriage. They share two kids, and Rebekah has since remarried. Daniel also got divorced from his wife in 2016 after eight years together, and they share one child.

Who Are Anna Duggar’s Parents?

Anna’s parents are Mike and Suzette Keller, and they share many of the same strict religious views as the Duggar family. In fact, Josh and Anna met at a homeschooling convention before they courted and got married in 2008.

The Kellers are reportedly very devout and wrote a book in 2000 called When Tragedy Hits You about how to turn to God when bad things happen.

How Many Children Does Anna Duggar Have?

Anna and Josh followed their family’s lead and have seven kids of their own — daughter Mackynzie, 11, son Michael, 9, son Marcus, 7, daughter Meredith, 5, son Mason, 3, daughter Maryella, 2, and daughter Madyson, who was born in October.

Their family is once again under strain because Josh was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography on December 9 after a six-day trial. He is awaiting his sentencing trial but is facing up to 20 years for each count.

Anna remained supportive of her husband throughout the ongoing trial, but a source told In Touch she is “completely devastated” by the scandal.

“Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt,” the insider said. “She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”