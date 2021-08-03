Two down, six to go! Mady and Cara Gosselin are the first of the Jon and Kate Plus 8 brood to head off to college. Now that the sisters are 20 and on their own, fans have so many questions about their future plans. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on where Mady and Cara are getting their degrees.

Where do Cara and Mady Go to College?

The twins never publicly stated which specific schools they are attending, but in August 2021, Cara’s Fordham Rowing Roster gave it away. According to the school’s website, the TLC alum is a sophomore majoring in Interdisciplinary Math and Economics. Though she listed Kate Gosselin as her mom and gave a shout-out to her siblings and twin — revealing Mady attends Syracuse University — there was no mention of her estranged father, Jon Gosselin.

Back in July 2019, Kate revealed her girls knew exactly what they were looking for in a school. “Mady and Cara really steered the ship in terms of applying to colleges; they knew what they wanted, and I trusted them,” the 46-year-old told People at the time. “That same feeling is going to have to carry me through my fears now when I think about them going off on their own, fending for themselves, being alone for the first time.”

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Although Kate was sad to see her daughters go, she said they were “so excited” despite the distance from their then-home in Pennsylvania. “It’s just too overwhelming to think in terms of ‘I’m not going to see them for so so long.’ You have to take it in increments.”

Kate and siblings Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel have since moved further away to a house in North Carolina. Her other siblings, Hannah and Collin, live with their father.

Why Didn’t They Go to the Same School?

Cara and Mady opted out of attending the same school for a specific reason.

“They agreed all along that they don’t want to go to the same school,” Kate once said. “Their ambitions are so different that they really felt there’s not one college that would fully answer what each of them wanted.”

Mady also revealed on Kate Plus 8 that she doesn’t want to stand out anymore. “College feels like a place to blend in. I feel like we haven’t really had much of a chance to really really blend in. I want to be just like somebody,” she said in a private interview. “I don’t want everyone to know my name and my business. So, I feel like a big college is the way we want to go.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Before College, They Attended Lancaster Day School

The brunette beauties graduated from Lancaster Day School at the end of May 2019. At the time, Kate took to Instagram to show her admiration for her girls.

“I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go????” she captioned a photo of the girls dressed in white — a graduation day tradition. “Their graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places, and I can’t wait to see where they end up!”

They Toured Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina on Kate Plus 8

Before settling on their respective universities, an episode of Kate Plus 8 showed the girls going through the college process and attending campus tours. They were seen walking the campus of Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina but ultimately decided New York was perfect for them.