Back on campus? Mady Gosselin showed off a “rare aesthetic” in her college dorm room after seemingly returning back to New York from Pennsylvania.

“Messy sophomore dorm room in a city that rarely sees the sun,” the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star, 20, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 26.

Mady gave a glimpse at her Pride and Prejudice poster and the Harry Styles guitar photo she has hanging on her wall. When one fan took notice of her iconic pic of the singer, she replied, “Ma‘am we stan One Direction in this house always.”

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Back in March, the former TLC star revealed she was temporarily going to stay at mom Kate Gosselin’s house due to coronavirus outbreak concerns at school.

“When you’re home for six months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” Mady quipped in one of her TikTok videos at the time. “If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year,” she captioned another.

Mady and her twin sister, Cara, 20, previously revealed they were both going to colleges in the Big Apple, although they opted for different universities because of their career goals and interests.

While appearing on an episode of her mom’s spinoff Kate Plus 8, Mady shared how excited she was to do her own thing at school. “I feel like we haven’t really had much of a chance to really blend in,” she said. “I feel like a big college is the way we want to go.”

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of drama going on with the Gosselin family, so getting back to her studies could be a welcome change.

Courtesy of Kate Gosselin/Instagram

Her brother Collin shockingly accused their father, Jon Gosselin, of “punching” and “kicking” him in a now-deleted Instagram post shared in September, leading Kate, 45, to speak out against Jon amid claims of alleged physical abuse.

However, the DJ denied any wrongdoing in a follow-up statement. “Jon has never abused Collin,” a rep for the father of eight, 43, told In Touch. “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

These days, Mady is trying to “stay out” of the family drama and focus on her schoolwork. “She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in early October.

“She’s in school and moving forward. Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what, she just hopes Collin is safe and there’s mutual respect there.”