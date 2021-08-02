Cara Gosselin seemingly snubbed her estranged father, Jon Gosselin, in a sports bio for her college rowing team at Syracuse University.

In the personal section of her bio, it says the 20-year-old is the “daughter of Kate Gosselin” and it notes she has a twin sister, “Mady,” as well as six younger siblings. Noticeably missing was a mention of her dad, Jon, 44.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Cara and her siblings, who are living with Kate, 46, have been said to be on less-than-ideal terms with Jon for quite some time now. The father of eight previously opened up about the tension he and six of his children have in June, revealing that he was hopeful they would one day reconcile following his custody wins with Hannah and Collin in 2018.

“I kind of just have to hold on to hope and not give up and let them know that I love them and I’m here no matter what,” the TLC alum told HollywoodLife about how he is praying for a brighter future with his estranged kids. “I’m not going to give up, but I can’t dwell on the whys and hows,” Jon added. “I just have to focus on getting myself right and the ones that are here and doing the best that I can and being centered and being in a good relationship and focusing on myself as well.”

Jon said that Hannah still stays in touch with her siblings, which he is glad to see. “I love my kids, all of them,” he said. “Even though I’m kind of estranged from Mady and Cara, I hope one day that they just call me up and just talk to me.”

Mady and Cara previously gave a rare interview about their dad in August 2016, telling People at the time that they weren’t speaking to their father.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“I wouldn’t even know what to say about him,” Cara said to the outlet about how far they drifted apart. Mady also chimed in to note, “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

Jon and Kate finalized their divorce in December 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Ever since their split, however, the exes have been caught in a coparenting battle with the drama continuing amid her move to North Carolina in March.

In recent months, Mady has been “trying to stay out” of the turmoil surrounding her loved ones, a source exclusively told In Touch in October, and that appears to be the same for her twin sister, Cara. The insider explained, “Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what.”