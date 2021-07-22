Mady Gosselin revealed she’s gotten “death threats” amid drama with mom Kate Gosselin and dad Jon Gosselin.

The college student, 20, recently shared a message she received via TikTok which read, “This girl is so annoying, it’s a shame she is so BEAUTIFUL.”

However, instead of being bothered by the rude comment, the Kate Plus 8 alum said, “… so, you think I’m pretty?” She also joked in the caption, “Are we about to kiss?”

Fans were quick to defend Mady in the comments, with one user writing, “Why tf do so many ppl bully y’all? Like all y’all do is breathe and then get death threats. Like huh?!”

Mady then responded to “say it louder.”

The exchange came around the same time the former TLC star seemingly shading her out-of-the-ordinary upbringing.

“How I sleep knowing that I can’t relate to this lyric because I had an extremely unconventional childhood AND I have ADHD,” Mady captioned a TikTok clip. She was referring to a line from Olivia Rodrigo‘s song, “Enough for You,” in which the singer belts out the lyrics, “And maybe I’m just not as interesting / As the girls you had before.”

Jon, 44, and Kate, 46, who wed in 1999 and split in 2009, have been in a bitter battle of he-said, she-said for years. Most recently, Jon revealed his hopes to reconcile with six of his estranged children.

“I always have hope,” Jon told HollywoodLife in June 2021 of twins Cara and Mady and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel. The reality TV dad has full custody of daughter Hannah and her brother Collin. “I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that.”

In September 2020, Collin accused Jon of “punching” and “kicking” him in a now-deleted Instagram post, prompting an investigation by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania, per People.

Jon’s rep, however, strongly denied the allegations. “Jon has never abused Collin,” they told In Touch. “No charges have been filed against him, and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

Since then, Mady has been “trying to stay out” of the turmoil surrounding her loved ones, a source exclusively divulged, revealing that school is “her priority” at this time. “Mady keeps her distance from her dad. She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent.”

“She’s in school and moving forward,” the insider added. “Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.