Making their exit? Zach Roloff is the last of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff’s four children to star on Little People, Big World. Will he and his wife, Tori Roloff, continue to stay on the show amid the family’s drama? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about their plans for the future.

Are Tori and Zach Roloff Quitting ‘Little People, Big World’?

While chatting with fans as part of an Instagram Stories Q&A on December 27, Tori shared that her time on-camera will end sooner rather than later.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori told fans on social media. Going on to slam “misconceptions” about the TLC hit, Tori expressed her frustration over viewers only seeing edited versions of her family.

Tori previously participated in a Q&A with her fans via her Instagram Stories on November 2, and one person asked her if she and Zach “will ever step away from filming” the TLC show. She simply responded, “Yes.”

While the former schoolteacher seemed confident with the answer, she did not give a timeline regarding when they plan to quit the show.

What Have Zach and Tori Roloff Said About Leaving ‘LPBW’ in the Past?

“For Zach and I, it’s still fun for us, we still enjoy sharing our story with other people,” Tori said while appearing on Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s podcast, “Behind the Scenes,” in May 2019. “The minute it becomes pressurized and becomes something bigger than what it is, you have to really stop and think what’s best for our family, and right now it’s fun for us.”

Tori made that statement after her husband addressed his twin brother Jeremy and Audrey leaving the show themselves. “You guys stepping off the show … it’s fine, we’re fine with it,” Zach said at the time. “You guys were doing other things that ended up being very successful. You guys had a pathway that you had a lot of drive towards. You can’t fault that.”

TLC

Jeremy announced on July 10, 2018, that he and Audrey were quitting LPBW.

In a clip shared to Facebook at the time, Jeremy said, “After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”

In addition to Jeremy, Amy and Matt’s children Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff have also quit the show.

Why Are the Roloffs Fighting?

Several members of the Roloff family have been in a feud over the future of Roloff Farms.

During the season 24 premiere on November 1, Matt faced backlash when he put a portion of the family farm up for sale after Zach expressed interest in buying the property.

Zach and Tori hinted they want distance from their family as they called Roloff Farms a “hostile environment” that is “no longer a place of joy.” The pair added that they had “no plans” to introduce their newborn son, Josiah, to Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

In her own confessional, Caryn revealed she and Matt were not in contact with Zach, Tori and their three kids amid the feud. “I’m hoping that it’ll just … one day we’ll start to talk again, something will come up,” she said. “I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us.”

Caryn called the situation “very painful” but admitted she didn’t “have the tools to fix” the situation. “I miss the kids every day,” she added.

The Roloff patriarch put a portion of the farm on the market in May, which caused a major rift in the family. Jeremy previously tried to purchase the farm from Matt, while fans watched Zach attempt to buy the property in recent seasons. After Zach’s plan fell through, he and Tori moved further away from his family in Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington.

Five months after he put a portion of the farm on the market, Matt announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house on Roloff Farms into a rental property.

He revealed the decision just one day after In Touch confirmed that the reality removed the $4 million sale listings from major realty websites.