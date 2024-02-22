They’re gone! Zach and Tori Roloff have confirmed fan speculation that they’re leaving Little People, Big World and won’t be filming the show in the future.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” Tori, 32 , said on the Thursday, February 22, episode of their “Raising Heights” podcast. Zach, 32, replied, “We are not. We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

The pair are currently ​appearing on season 25, which premiered on Tuesday February 20, but won’t be back for further seasons.

“But I don’t think it’s been officially announced to people like we are not coming back to Little People, Big World. We are done. That part in our lives, that chapter has closed,” Tori added about their future with the reality series.