She’s still holding out for a daughter! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry hopes to be the mom of a little girl one day despite being pregnant with her fourth son. The MTV personality, 27, told a fan she would do just about anything to dress a baby in pink on Thursday, February 13.

“It’s OK Kail, KEEP TRYING FOR THE BABY GIRL IF YOU WANT,” the user wrote with a few feminine emojis on a photo of Kailyn’s sons. “I would do gender selection at this point” she replied with a laughing emoji.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry / Instagram

In early February, the reality star announced she is pregnant with her fourth son and second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez. The two share a 2-year-old son, Lux. Kail is also mom to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whose father is ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

This isn’t the first time Kailyn expressed her desire to have a little girl. In an Instagram post asking for baby boy name suggestions, she said she is still holding on to a few girl monikers for safekeeping. “Can you tell us this girl’s name you’ve been harboring forever?” one follower wrote in the comments of her post shared on Wednesday, February 12. “Lol no,” she responded. “One day, I may be able to use it.”

As for her sons, they are thrilled to have another baby brother, especially Lincoln. The proud mom shared a picture of the happy kid asking Santa Claus for another little man on Tuesday, February 11. “Santa! Do your magic to make my mom’s baby into a boy!” Lincoln yelled while looking up at the sky. “If you don’t, I’m going to be mad at you, but if you do, I’m going to be super happy! OK? That’s your job to do!”

Although Kailyn had her fingers crossed for a daughter, she and her kids can’t wait for their new family member to arrive. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Kail told Us Weekly. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”