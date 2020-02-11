Will she try again? Kailyn Lowry announced that baby No. 4 is another boy at her gender reveal party, and now fans think she might keep growing her family in hopes of having a daughter. Over the years, the #boymom has been open about wanting a little girl, and on Monday, February 10, one of her followers asked if that meant baby No. 5 might now be in the cards.

“[I] was really hoping this one would be a girl,” one Twitter user told Kail, 27, on the social media site. “Looks like a baby No. 5 may have to happen as well?? 😂” The Teen Mom 2 star cracked a joked in response — and it’s not the first time she’s made it. “LMAOOO, starting 5 basketball team coming right up,” she teased with a crying-laughing face and a basketball emoji.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

It’s not clear whether or not the MTV mama will actually try again one day, though. Before revealing she was pregnant with her fourth child, she admitted on the Domenick Nati Show that she was ready to take a break from having kids. “I always say that I would love to have more kids, I just don’t think that [I will] right now,” she said in November 2019. “I think that 2020 is for Kail to focus on Kail and kind of just get everything in order before I think about having any more kids.”

But just a few months before that, hanging with one of BFF Leah Messer‘s three girls reminded the soon-to-be mom of four just how nice it would be to have a mini-me of her own running around. “Addie has 100000% solidified the fact that I want a daughter,” Kail tweeted in July 2019, adding crying-laughing, crying and shrugging emojis to her post. Back in 2017, while she was pregnant with Lux, she even admitted to impulse buying baby girl clothes. “I bought baby bows today … JUSTTT in case we have a girl,” she joked.

It seems she knew that baby No. 4 wasn’t going to be the daughter she’s been waiting for, however. On Instagram, she hinted that she could tell she was having another son even before she officially found out. “I already knew,” she wrote as she shared a photo from her gender reveal party. “[I] felt it in my bones.”