Is everything OK with Kailyn Lowry? Days after the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she’s expecting baby No. 4, she seemed to hint that her pregnancy is not without complications. On Thursday, February 6, she revealed on Twitter that she’s back to getting “progesterone shots every week again,” the way that she had in one of her previous pregnancies.

According to the March of Dimes website, progesterone is a chemical that helps your uterus grow while you’re expecting, ensuring that it doesn’t contract and lead you into premature labor. The shots can be used to “help reduce your risk for premature birth if you’ve had a premature birth in the past and you’re pregnant with just one baby. Kail, 27, also had to deal with the shots back in 2017 while she was expecting her youngest son, Lux.

Progesterone shots every week again 😬 Anyone else have this? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2020

“Got stuck with all kinds of needles today.” she wrote on Twitter in April 2017. “Glucose test, progesterone shot … Not so fun part of pregnancy.” One month earlier, she opened up to her fans about needing the treatment, asking if any of her followers had also dealt with it. “Mine are to keep the pregnancy from pre-term labor,” she shared in March 2017.

Before welcoming Lux, the MTV mama suffered a series of miscarriages that had her believing she might not have any more children. She also had a miscarriage while expecting with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. “I had multiple miscarriages,” she told fans on Coffee Convos in 2018. “I went through a period where [I was] like, ‘I’m never having any more kids. I’m just going to be done, I guess. It’s not for me.'” The progesterone shots she had in 2017 and need now are helping to ensure that she has a healthy pregnancy she can carry to term.

Beyond the shots, though, Kail seems to be doing well. When she shared her baby news, she also revealed that most of the side-effects she was struggling with early on had dissipated. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant [and] it’s been a rough few months this time around,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better, and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”