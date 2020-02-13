Keeping an open mind! Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry recently confirmed that baby No. 4 is a boy, but that doesn’t mean the TV personality will be sharing the name she had in mind for her daughter. The pregnant reality star was asked to reveal the moniker she wanted to give her little girl in the comment section of her new Instagram post, and she ultimately decided to leave it a mystery.

“Can you tell us this girl’s name you’ve been harboring forever?” one of her followers wrote. “Lol no,” the 27-year-old replied. “One day, I may be able to use it.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn took to the social media platform on Wednesday, February 12, to ask for suggestions on what she should name her bouncing baby boy and fans had all sorts of ideas ranging from Lennon to Keith as well as Winston and Leo.

The MTV star said that she likely wouldn’t be choosing Leo out of respect for her expectant pal. “My friend is pregnant [with] a boy … due after me and naming him Leo. Also I would feel bad if they are all L and Isaac is the only one left out,” she explained.

It looks like the brunette beauty isn’t completely opposed to having another bundle of joy down the line, considering her responses to the inquiries. “[I] was really hoping this one would be a girl,” one Twitter user recently told the Pothead Hair Care founder. “Looks like a baby No. 5 may have to happen as well?? 😂” and Kailyn got a kick out of the remark. “LMAOOO, starting 5 basketball team coming right up,” she replied with a laughing and basketball emoji.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

Kailyn also joked about getting a face tattoo inspired by her kids, shortly after Amber Rose made headlines for having “Bash” and “Slash” permanently inked on her forehead in honor of her two children. “I’m about to have all the letters across my forehead [with] all my f–king kids,” the Teen Mom alum tweeted in response.

The podcast host announced that she was expecting again on February 4 in a statement on Instagram, and she also shared a series of sonogram photos. Kailyn later confirmed her former flame Chris Lopez, who is the proud parent of her son Lux, is the father.

“I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around,” Kailyn wrote at the time. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”