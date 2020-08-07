They have good taste! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she still doesn’t have a name picked out for baby No. 4 but shared her sons Isaac and Lincoln’s top picks for their new little brother.

“Isaac wants to name the baby Jason. Linc wants to name the baby Austin,” the 28-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 6, with a place for her fans to weigh in and vote for their favorite moniker. It looks like her followers are feeling Austin 77 percent more than Jason.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn welcomed her fourth son on July 30, but she has yet to settle on what to call her newborn. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” she told E! News on Monday, August 3. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

This isn’t the first time Kailyn took a while to name her baby. It took her almost 2 months to settle on a name for her 3-year-old, Lux Russell.

While this is Kailyn’s fourth pregnancy, this is her second son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The exes welcomed their son Lux in 2017. The single mom shares her oldest son, Issac, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and she and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin share Lincoln, 6.

Ever since the reality star revealed she was expecting again in February, fans have been dying to know what she will name her baby. Following her announcement, she said Lincoln wants to name the baby Austin after Post Malone. She also joked she would like to honor her friends Becky Hayter and Mark Allen Jr. in her son’s name. “How about Beckham Allen after Becky & Marky Mark?” she tweeted with a pole, adding, “If you vote no, you get 10 years of bad luck.”

In April, one follower thought Kail was dropping hints after she tweeted, “I just don’t think I’ve recovered from Elliot leaving Law & Order SVU yet.” The user replied, writing, “Is that code for what you’re naming the new baby?” In response, Kailyn wrote, “Isaac’s middle name is Elliot. So, no. LOL.”

Although Kailyn has yet to name the newest member of her family, her sons have some pretty good ideas for their baby brother.