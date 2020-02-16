Not a bad suggestion! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been crowdsourcing ideas for names ever since she announced her pregnancy with baby No. 4. But on Friday, February 14, she took to Twitter to reveal the idea her oldest sons, Isaac and Lincoln, came up with for their new little brother.

“Isaac [and] Linc want to name their new brother Austin … after @PostMalone [laughing with tears emoji],” Kail, 27, tweeted.

Isaac & Linc want to name their new brother Austin… after @PostMalone 😂 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 14, 2020

Fans immediately chimed in with their reactions, and one of them recalled 6-year-old Lincoln’s name suggestion for Kail’s third son, Lux. “If I had a say in this I would agree with this name, everything better than ‘Climber’ [laughing with tears emoji],” the fan wrote. “Linc has named his [Build-A-Bear] monkey ‘Climber’ so I think we are in the clear,” Kail responded.

Another fan noted, “Well all your names together would be KILLA which is pretty sweet.” TBH, ‘KILLA’ would make for a pretty sick face tattoo if Kailyn ever decided to go through with the idea, which she previously teased on Twitter. On February 12, just three days after Amber Rose unveiled her two new face tattoos inspired by her sons’ names, Kail revealed her idea for a face tattoo inspired by her boys’ names.

“I’m about to have all the letters across my forehead [with] all my f–king kids,” Kail tweeted with three laughing with tears emojis. Her tweet also featured a selfie where she used the Instagram Story text feature to add the initials for Isaac, 10, Lincoln and Lux, 2, which spells “ILL.”

But coincidentally, just two days later, Kail took to the social media platform once again to seemingly throw shade at her baby daddy Chris Lopez, who is the father of Lux and baby No. 4, for a similar gesture. “Imagine not doing s–t for your child [and] getting their name tattooed on your face in 2020,” Kail wrote on Twitter on Valentine’s Day while adding a laughing with tears emoji and a woozy face emoji.

Even though she didn’t specifically call out Chris, many fans believed the tweet was about him. “Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child [and] I couldn’t see him for whatever reason. I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever,” she continued to tweet. “And y’all hatters [sic] or whatever you call yourselves are right. This was my fault bc [sic] I had a child [with] this man. So congrats.”