Tammy Slaton fell in love and married Caleb Willingham during season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. The couple — who wed in November 2022 — were separated less than two months later after Tammy was approved to go home from the rehab weight loss facility, where they had initially crossed paths. While Tammy was conflicted with the decision to leave her husband behind after hitting her health goals, fans are curious about what happened to her relationship with Caleb after her departure.

What Happened to Caleb From ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’?

Caleb died at 40 years old on June 30, 2023. His cause of death is unknown and the TLC personality was in her home state of Kentucky when she learned of Caleb’s passing.

“I was sitting in the fetal position,” Tammy recalled in a December 2023 interview with People. “I got a text message from his friend up there and the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ Twenty minutes later he texted me back and said he was gone.”

Although his autopsy has not been released publicly, “All indications showed to be a natural death caused by a medical issue,” according to a police report obtained by Radar Online. After no signs of criminal activity and foul play were found, the investigation was “concluded” by authorities.

Like Tammy, Caleb had struggled with obesity his entire life. Reports stated that first responders were present when Caleb lost consciousness and performed CPR at the scene, but were unable to save his life.

What Happened After Tammy Left the Rehab Facility?

After the YouTube star was discharged from the rehab center, rumors began swirling in February 2023 that there was trouble in their relationship after Tammy changed the name on her TikTok account back to her maiden name.

In a teaser for season 5, Caleb admitted life had been “rough” since Tammy moved back home. “My emotional eating is spiraling out of control,” he told producers in a private confessional.

Caleb and Tammy were reportedly estranged at the time of his death. Three days after the news of Caleb’s death spread on social media, the Kentucky native took to TikTok to reveal she and her husband “were having problems” ahead of his sudden passing.

“I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do,” she said in the video clip posted on July 2. “I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal.”