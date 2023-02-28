1000 Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) met her husband Michael Halterman as a teen, and he’s been there for the reality TV personality every step of the way as she underwent a major weight loss transformation. However, it seems there’s trouble in paradise as the couple has reportedly called it quits as of February 2023. So, are Amy and Michael still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Amy and Michael’s current relationship status.

When Did ‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Stars Amy and Michael Get Married?

Amy met the mill operator as a teen in high school. However, the longtime lovers didn’t tie the knot until March 15, 2019, in a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” the YouTube star said during the series debut in January 2020. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Do ‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Stars Amy and Michael Have Kids?

Amy and Michael welcomed their son Gage in November 2020. The reality TV couple announced in January 2022 that they were expecting their second child.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” the TLC personality wrote at the time, attaching a photo of her eldest son wearing a onesie that read, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.”

Amy gave birth to baby No. 2, a son named Glenn, on July 8, 2022.

“Welcome Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy shared via Instagram as she announced her son’s birth.

Are Amy and Michael Leaving ‘1000 Lb. Sisters’?

The pair were previously considering taking a step back from filming the reality TV series to focus on being new parents.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” Amy told The Sun in February 2022. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”

Are ‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Stars Amy and Michael Still Together?

While the couple’s pregnancy journey for baby No. 2 is currently playing out onscreen, the couple has seemingly called it quits on their relationship.

Amy reportedly moved out of the pair’s shared home in Kentucky with their two sons, according to The Sun.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” a source told the publication on February 27, 2023, adding that Amy and the kids have been staying with her sister, Tammy Slaton. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Reps for Amy and Michael did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.