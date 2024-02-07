1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed what she thinks happened to her husband, Caleb Willingham, in the moments leading to his June 2023 death.

“Out of nowhere, a text message come through from his friend Dan from the rehab center,” Tammy, 37, told cameras of how she got the news of Caleb’s death during the Tuesday, February 6, episode of the series. “Caleb’s unresponsive and no pulse. I immediately was like … ‘What? This can’t be true.’”

The reality TV star wasn’t “sure exactly” what her husband passed away from but was initially told he was believed to have died from a heart attack.

“Because he wasn’t working out,” the Kentucky native continued. “But everything is up in the air until I get the autopsy back.”

Tammy introduced her relationship with Caleb on season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which premiered on TLC in January 2023. The pair met at the same weight loss rehab center in Ohio and after one month of dating, got engaged in October 2022.

While Tammy and Caleb tied the knot just one month later, the newly married couple were soon separated after their nuptials. Tammy hit her weight loss goal and qualified for bariatric surgery, allowing her to move back to her Kentucky home as she continued her wellness journey. This, in turn, made her marriage to Caleb long distance as he remained at the rehab center.

Caleb planned on relocating to Kentucky to be with Tammy following his release but sadly, he died suddenly on June 30, 2023, at the age of 40.

“Today GOD called my big brother home,” his brother announced on Facebook. “I can’t believe I’m even making this post. R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

Season 5, which premiered on TLC in December 2023, documented the couple’s life as newlyweds and Tammy grew concerned with her new husband as she felt he wasn’t taking his health seriously.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat everything, I’m still struggling with this eating thing,” Caleb admitted during a phone call with Tammy during the January 10 episode. “I don’t know how I’m getting this far out of control.”

Tammy learned that Caleb had just been hospitalized for six days, but he assured her that he was focused on getting better. “I gotta take care of some business, get my health together,” he told her. “That means not making you worry.”