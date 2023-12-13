1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, died ​on June 30, 2023, at the age of 40, leaving fans to wonder about his cause of death and prior health problems.​

How Did Caleb Willingham From 1000-Lb. Sisters Die?

Although his autopsy has not been released to the public, “All indications showed to be a natural death caused by a medical issue,” according to a police report obtained by Radar Online. After finding “no signs of criminal activity or foul play,” the investigation was “concluded” by officials.

The report stated that first responders were with Caleb when he lost consciousness. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene but were unable to save his life. Caleb’s death was “turned over” to the Sandusky County Coroner’s office after emergency personnel couldn’t reach his physician at the time of his death, the report stated.

What Health Problems Did Caleb Willingham Have Before His Death?

Like his wife, Caleb struggled with obesity throughout his life. The couple met at a rehab facility – where they were both being treated for food addiction — in November 2021. At the time, Caleb had been staying at the treatment center for more than a year, but Tammy said on an episode of the TLC show he didn’t leave his room often before they met due to “health issues.”

“I’ve always been a bigger guy, and that’s because I’ve always had a sweet tooth,” Caleb said during a confessional on the series, adding that sugary foods have “always been a weakness, especially in times of stress.” He said he began putting on weight after his mother died when he was 17.

During his time at rehab, Caleb lost more than 200 pounds, weighing around 480 pounds in early 2023.

What Has Tammy Slaton Said About Caleb Willingham’s Death?

Tammy first spoke about Caleb’s death in a July 1 statement to People. “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly,” she told the outlet.

The reality star ended her message with, “When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

On July 2, Tammy further opened up about her loss in an emotional TikTok video.

“I hate getting on here and letting everyone see me like this,” Tammy said. “Having stages of grief.” Though she admitted to having marital issues with Caleb, Tammy said she “loved that man.”

“I still do. I miss him like crazy,” she said through tears, adding that she did not plan to provide details about her husband’s cause of death, calling the information “really personal.”

Tammy concluded the video by saying she believed Caleb was “looking down on her” and that he is no longer suffering. “You know, he’s not in any pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place. Again, thank you all, and I love you from the bottom of my heart. And believe it or not, he really loved you all, too.”