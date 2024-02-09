Tragic. Nearly eight months following his death at the age of 40 on June 30, 2023, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Caleb Willingham’s cause of death has been revealed. Tammy Slaton’s husband died as the result of complications of super morbid obesity, In Touch can confirm.

According to the autopsy report obtained by In Touch, the Sandusky County Coroner determined Caleb died of natural causes.

Caleb’s brother shared the unexpected news the day of his passing on Facebook, writing, “Today GOD called my big brother home.”

“I can’t believe I’m even making this post,” Caleb’s brother continued. “R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.

Tammy’s sister Amanda Halterman additionally confirmed the news with a post to her own Facebook page, telling fans that while she didn’t know Caleb well, she was “so thankful for the love he showed my sister.”

For her part, Tammy’s initial statement was brief yet incredibly poignant. “Rip sweet angel,” she wrote via Instagram just one day after Caleb’s death. “You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic].”

Tammy and Caleb first met while living in a food addiction rehab center in Ohio. After a brief romance, they got married in November 2022, with the 1000-Lb. cameras capturing their nuptials. Months after their wedding, fans picked up on subtle clues that things between Tammy and Caleb were crumbling, as she took her married name off of social media accounts and stopped sharing updates regarding her marriage. However, she provided clarity on their relationship through tears just days after Caleb’s passing.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” Tammy said in a TikTok video posted on July 2, two days after her husband died. “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

She continued, “I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal.”