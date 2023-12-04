Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham’s struggle to find privacy as newlyweds will be documented on season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. In a preview for the upcoming season, Tammy explained why she and Caleb weren’t sleeping together while in a weight loss rehab facility in Ohio, which is where they met.

“It’s been two months since I got married,” Tammy, 37, said in the clip, obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “I am really happy with Caleb. He’s the best thing that has possibly ever happened to me. But they won’t let us sleep in the same bed for safety reasons. It’s, like, our first apartment [but we] still kinda feel like roommates.”

The TLC star married Caleb, who died at the age of 40 in June, in November 2022. They had only known each other for about two months when they tied the knot.

“I think one of the hardest parts about being newlyweds in a facility is the privacy,” Tammy admitted. “Not only … people don’t knock … but every time we turn around there’s somebody there.”

Still, the two managed to find some newlywed bliss. “I love spending time with Caleb,” Tammy gushed. “He’s someone that I’m comfortable with. I mean, if I’m farting in front of him, that says a lot. I’ll burp in front of you all day long, but to pass gas? That’s magical.”

Caleb added, “Everybody tells me that Tammy and I are such a cute couple. In my opinion, we’re the type of couple who makes people sick.”

Tammy left the rehab facility in February and the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters will show how she reacclimated to life at home afterward. Viewers will also see Tammy struggle with Caleb gaining weight and “backsliding” in his recovery.

Caleb and Tammy were reportedly estranged when he died on June 30, but she was still heartbroken over news of his passing. “Even though I’m not in love with him I will always love him and miss him everyday,” she shared on TikTok in November.

The Kentucky native confirmed Caleb’s death on July 1. “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” she said. “He was my best friend and I love him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.” Caleb’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

1000-Lb. Sisters returns on Tuesday, December 12, on TLC.