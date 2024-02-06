Travis Kelce showed his full support while reflecting on his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, winning two Grammys and shared details about her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting history books herself,” Travis, 34, said about Taylor, 34, during a press conference on Monday, February 5, after she won Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

The Kansas City Chiefs player then referenced his upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too,” he stated.

Travis gushed about the “Cornelia Street” singer just one day after she made history as the first artist to win AOTY four times. In addition to her latest win for the 2022 album, Midnights, she has also won the award for her albums Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

Not only did the Grammy Awards mark a historic night for Taylor, but she also shocked fans by announcing that The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19. “OK this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor told the crowd while accepting the Pop Vocal Album award. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19 is called The Tortured Poets Department.”

While fans will have to wait until April to hear the album, Travis has already gotten to listen to Taylor’s new songs. During the press conference, the Ohio native said the album is “unbelievable” and that it will “shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Not only is Travis excited for fans to hear The Tortured Poets Department, but he also revealed his favorite song of Taylor’s that has already been released. “Right now, I’d probably say ‘Anti-Hero’ just ’cause I hear it every single day,” he shared when asked what his favorite track is.

Travis – who confirmed his romance with the “Enchanted” singer in September 2023 – wasn’t able to attend the Grammys with Taylor due to his football schedule. However, he did subtly show his support by “liking” a photo of Taylor on the red carpet ahead of the awards show.

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Meanwhile, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Taylor appeared to be in good spirits throughout the evening. “She was spotted taking selfies with people in the crowd,” an eyewitness explained. “She was buzzing around like a social butterfly.”

The “Death By a Thousand Cuts” singer “networked” throughout the night and was seen mingling with several stars. The eyewitness said that she caught up with Ice Spice after she lost in the Best New Artist category, while Taylor was also seen dancing with Meryl Streep as Luke Combs performed “Fast Car.”