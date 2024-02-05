If there’s anyone who knows how to pull off a surprise, it’s Taylor Swift. The pop star left fans shocked at the 2024 Grammy Awards when she announced a new album called The Tortured Poets Department. Thankfully, the release date is around the corner!

When Did Taylor Swift Announce Her New Album?

Taylor unveiled her new album at the 2024 Grammys on February 4, 2024. While accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights — her 13th Grammy — the “Lover” singer reminded fans that 13 was her “lucky number.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she joked. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.”

Taylor then announced the name of her new album, as well as the release date.

What Is the Release Date for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album?

The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19, 2024, as Taylor revealed in her acceptance speech. After she left the stage, she took to Instagram to post the album artwork — a sultry black and white shot of her laying on a pillow in a black tank top and shorts, crossing her arms over her body.

Taylor also included a poem or a set of lyrics on the next slide. “And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms/ My muses, acquired like bruises/ My talismans and charms/ The tick tick tick of love bombs/ My veins of pitch black ink/ All’s fair in love and poetry/ Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department,” read cursive handwriting on a piece of paper.

“All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19,” she captioned the post.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Did Taylor Swift Announce ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’?

Many fans went into the awards show expecting Taylor to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Hours before the Grammys, the pop star changed all of her profile pictures on social media to a black and white version of the Midnights album artwork, which seemed to be a sign that Rep (TV) was coming.

Additionally, fans thought Taylor’s gorgeous white gown and black gloves were another clue that her rerecorded album was coming. Nobody expected that the clues were pointing to an entirely new album! There was no Rep (TV) announcement that night, but this might be even better.