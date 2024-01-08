What Is Keleigh Teller’s Net Worth? How Miles’ Wife Makes Money

Keleigh Teller (née Sperry) lives the good life. She’s married to husband and actor Miles Teller all while being besties with Taylor Swift and double-date partners with Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. Since marrying the Top Gun: Maverick star in 2019, Keleigh has started to make headlines, and fans want to know more about the beauty like what she does for a living and what her net worth is.

What Is Keleigh Teller’s Net Worth?

The California girl has an estimated net worth between $1 and $2 million, according to multiple reports. Miles, on the other hand, has an estimated $16 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Keleigh Teller Make Money?

Keleigh is a model, though she doesn’t often show her work on social media. That being said, fans quickly began to fall in love with Keleigh and Miles’ relationship, and the mass liking landed the couple multiple gigs together.

The pair pulled out their best acting skills when they appeared in Taylor’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” in 2021. “Well, Keleigh was crying the whole day for the Taylor Swift music video,” Miles told USA Today in February 2023 in a joint video interview with his wife. “Keleigh’s just sitting there bawling because she was in such a dream. I think it’s such a dream scenario.”

Getty

Keleigh shared BTS photos from filming the music video via Instagram after its release, including a moment where she and Taylor ​were lying on the floor and another one where she is crying while holding hands with the superstar.

“Forevermore a crumpled up piece of paper lyin’ here in @taylorswift we STAN,” Keleigh captioned the November 2021 Instagram post. She wrote in a separate post, “We are MAIM’d indeed. I will be your invisible bride any day.”

Keleigh joined forces with her hubby once again in 2023 during the Super Bowl. The couple starred in an adorable Bud Light commercial where they turned a lengthy over-the-phone hold into a saucy groove fest with a beer in hand.

“[Filming ‘I Bet You Think About Me’] was a completely different experience. I was basically just hanging out on set. This one, I was more active with my acting,” Keleigh chimed in during the interview.

“[The Bud Light commercial] kind of focuses on the mundane moments, the more frustrating moments,” Miles continued, noting, “You can choose happiness, and I think Keleigh and I do. We have a lot of fun with each other as a couple, so it didn’t really feel like we were acting.”