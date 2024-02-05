History in the making! Taylor Swift took home the Album of the Year honor for her album Midnights at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4. This made her the first artist in history to win the illustrious award four times.

Taylor, 34, previously won AOTY for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016 and Folklore in 2021. She was also nominated in the category for Red in 2014 and Evermore in 2022.

The pop star was visibly stunned as she took the stage to accept the honor. She was joined by her collaborators on the record, including Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey. “Guys, I feel really alone,” she told them. “I feel so alone!”

After getting herself together, Taylor delivered her speech. “I wanna say … I get to work with one of my best friends, who is not only one of my best friends, but also a once in a generation producer. That’s Jack Antonoff,” she said. “Lana Del Rey, who is hiding. I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspirations they have if it’s not for the work that she’s done. I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now.”

She continued by explaining why this wasn’t even the “greatest moment” of her life so far. “I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love,” Taylor continued. “Or when I’m shortlisting a music video or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band. Or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.” The final point was a reference to the upcoming dates of her Eras tour, which picks up with four shows in Japan starting on Thursday, February 7.

“For me, the award is the work,” Taylor explained. “All I wanna do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I wanna do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon, either. Her Eras tour will continue through the rest of 2024. She also announced the release of her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the Grammys. The record will be coming out on April 19.

Taylor shared the news while accepting the honor for Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in the show. She was also nominated in four other categories.