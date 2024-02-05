Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini showed their support for Miley Cyrus after she won her first Grammy Award on Sunday, February 4.

Shortly after Miley, 31, won best pop solo performance for her hit “Flowers,” she took the stage perform the song. While singing alone on the stage, Miley added some impromptu lyrics to the song, including, “Then I remembered, I just won my first Grammy!”

While Miley enthusiastically threw her arms into the air following the comment, several members of the crowd were seen cheering and dancing. Two of the attendees that showed their full support for the win were Taylor, 34, and Kelsea, 30, who happily nodded along. Kelsea clapped along to the beat of the song, while the “Cruel Summer” singer lifted her glass into the air.

Shortly after the moment was captured on camera, fans rushed to X to show their love for the support shown by Taylor and Kelsea. I”t’s heartwarming to imagine Taylor Swift cheering for Miley Cyrus as she celebrates her first Grammy during the performance of ‘Flowers.’ Such supportive moments between artists add to the joy of award ceremonies and showcase the camaraderie within the music industry,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Queens supporting queens, what a beautiful moment of camaraderie and friendship in the music industry.”

Earlier in the night, Miley accepted the award that was presented by Mariah Carey. “This M.C. is gonna stand by this M.C. for this because this is just too iconic,” she began, referencing Mariah, 54. “Oh my god I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. I could miss the award but I can’t miss Mariah Carey.”

Miley beat out Taylor, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo for the award. However, the “Enchanted” singer won her first award later in the night when her 2022 album, Midnights, won in the best pop vocal album category.

While accepting the award, Taylor shocked fans by announcing that she is releasing a new album called The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she began during her acceptance speech. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called the Tortured Poets Department.“