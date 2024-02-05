Travis Kelce may not have been able to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards with girlfriend Taylor Swift, but that didn’t stop the NFL star from supporting his lady.

Travis, 34, “liked” an Instagram post shared by NPR of Taylor, 34, walking the red carpet at the Sunday, February 4, event. Swifties were quick to take notice as they flooded the comments section gushing over the tight end’s subtle support.

“Dad just liked mom’s picture!!” one fan wrote. “Travis liking!! He probably be staring at that photo right now,” another added. “TRAVIS LIKED,” yet another fan squealed, adding three sobbing emoji.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was unable to attend Taylor’s big night due to football commitments as he and his team prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Travis said on the January 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But I think I got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday is a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday. But Sunday is travel day.”

True to his word, Travis and the rest of the team touched down in Sin City around the same time that Taylor was accepting her awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Midnights.

Despite spending the next few days apart, as Taylor gets ready to resume her Eras tour in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, February 7, Swifties are convinced that the “Mastermind” artist will work her magic in order to attend Travis’ big game – which would mark Taylor’s 13th time showing up to support Travis on the field.

Logistically, Taylor can make it to Las Vegas in time if she leaves Japan immediately after her Saturday, February 10, performance. While it remains to be seen what Taylor plans to do with the hectic schedule, just last week the love birds celebrated the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens with a rare PDA. The duo posed for photos and shared multiple kisses in front of dozens of cameras as Taylor told Trav that she’d “never seen anything like that [her] life.”

The Grammy Award winner and the future Hall of Fame tight end began dating in the fall of 2023, after he attended her show in Kansas City and revealed he was “disappointed” he wasn’t able to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Tay and Trav dated for “about a month” before she showed up to his game on September 24, 2023, making their relationship public.