Jason Kelce has had an impressive career that’s spanned more than a decade in the NFL, though he and his family skyrocketed to fame when his brother, Travis Kelce, started dating Taylor Swift in 2023. After it was reported in January 2024 that he is retiring, fans are now wondering what his net worth is and how he makes money.

What Is Jason Kelce’s Net Worth?

The Ohio native has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jason Kelce Make Money?

Jason was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, and went on to sign a six year contract extension worth $37.5 million in 2014.

The Eagles were clearly happy with how he was playing and the team signed Jason to another contract extension from 2019 until 2021, which stated he would make $11 million per year. By 2021, Jason increased his contract again and was promised to be paid $9 million at signing and could potentially make up to $12 million.

He went on to extend his contract for $14 million in 2022, followed by a $14.25 million extension in 2023.

How Else Does Jason Kelce Make Money?

In addition to his football salary, Jason makes extra money through various side projects.

Not only has he been cohosting the “New Heights” podcast with Travis since 2022, but Jason has also been paid to endorse several products. Some of the companies he’s worked with include Tide, Campbell’s Soup and Old Spice.

Additionally, Jason also made money for starring in the 2022 documentary Kelce. The Amazon Prime original movie followed Jason’s 2022-23 season as he considered retiring. However, the season got even more interesting when Jason learned he would be playing against Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

While viewers watched him weigh the pros and cons of retiring, he ultimately decided he wasn’t done playing football after the Eagles lost to the Chiefs during the 2023 game.

Is Jason Kelce Retiring From the NFL?

ESPN reported that Jason told his teammates that he was retiring after the Eagles lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15, 2024,

The loss meant that the team was kicked out of playoffs and are no longer contenders for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Despite the reports, Jason has not officially commented on whether or not he’s retiring. However, he is set to become a free agent in March 2024.