Taylor Swift, Celine Dion Hug After Awkward Grammys Moment

Taylor Swift is shaking off speculation that she has any bad blood with Céline Dion.

The pop superstar, 34, and ​queen of ​power ​ballads, 55, were photographed hugging with huge smiles on their faces, shutting down rumors that Taylor intentionally ignored Céline during the ​Grammys on Sunday, February 4.

The hug came after Céline made a rare public appearance amid her battle with stiff person syndrome to present Taylor with the award for Album of the Year, the night’s biggest honor.

Viewers took to social media to ​claim that Taylor, seemingly caught up in the excitement of the moment, “ignored” Céline as she accepted her award.

Taylor’s shock was evident after her name was called for the final award of the night, with the “Blank Space” singer taking a moment to collect herself before walking on stage.

After rallying her collaborators, including Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Ray, ​to accept the award, Taylor seemed to snub the “My Heart Will Go On” singer as she took the award from her without acknowledging the legend.

However, the two confirmed that “That’s the Way It Is” sometimes during the busy awards season with their warm backstage embrace, ​allowing fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

Timothy Norris / Stringer

Taylor likely had a lot on her mind. ​Earlier in the night, she had once again broken the internet after ​announcing that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, was on the way. ​She shared the news during her acceptance speech for Best Pop ​Vocal Album for Midnights.

The news came as a shock to fans, who were sure Taylor was about to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Instead, she came through with an entirely new album, which she said had been years in the making.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” Taylor told the audience, before adding that she was going to go backstage and post the album cover on social media.

Taylor’s Instagram post included a few ​possible lyrics from the album. Her handwritten lines concluded with, “All’s fair in love and poetry … Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

​Meanwhile, Céline’s Grammys appearance also came as a surprise to audience members, who gave her a standing ovation after she took the stage to present Taylor the award. The five-time Grammy winner stepped away from performing last year amid her battle with a rare and progressive neurological disorder that causes severe muscle stiffness and spasms.

In response to the heartfelt applause from the crowd, Céline said, “Thank you, all! I love you right back.”

Taking in her surroundings, she added, “You look beautiful. When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”