While winning her 13th Grammy Award, Taylor Swift had a major announcement to make — her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, is coming!

“OK this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor, 34, told the crowd at the event on Sunday, February 4. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19 is called The Tortured Poets Department.”

The crowd went wild with excitement and anticipation as the “Anti-Hero” singer left the stage to post the album cover on her social media accounts. She had the whole place shimmering in her gorgeous white and black Schiaparelli Couture ensemble, which many pointed out was a nod to her Reputation era.

Taylor rocked a dark red lip color along with a sleek braid in her hair, which she paired with black heels and her signature winged eyeliner. Eagle-eyed viewers and Swifties at home noticed that Taylor’s necklace had a clock pointing to midnight, which was no doubt a nod to her Midnights album. The Easter eggs for each of her iconic eras were much appreciated!

Earlier on in the night, Taylor was spotted in the crowd with Kelsea Ballerini, dancing along to Miley Cyrus‘ performance of “Flowers.” While singing, Miley, 31, changed the lyrics of her song to, “Then I remembered, I just won my first Grammy!” Taylor and Kelsea, 30, showed their support, with the former raising her glass and the latter clapping her hands to celebrate the achievement.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Missing from the Grammys was Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is gearing up for the Super Bowl on February 11. Ahead of the event, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end voiced his support for his girlfriend.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Travis, 34, said during a January 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But I think I got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday is a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday. But Sunday is travel day.”

He further reflected on his absence from the Grammys, adding, “Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ‘ol Super Bowl that we got in a week.”