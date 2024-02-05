Taylor Swift crossed paths with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris more than seven years after they split during the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

The “You’re On Your Own, Kid” singer, 34, was all smiles as she was seen walking past Calvin, 40, while making her her way through the venue during the evening, , according to a photo shared via X. Despite walking past the United Kingdom native, it’s not currently known if Taylor and Calvin personally interacted during the evening.

The former couple began dating in March 2015 and had a high-profile romance before they called it quits in June 2016.

While their split initially seemed amicable, Calvin revealed that there was bad blood when he went off on Taylor in a Twitter rant after she publicly revealed she wrote his song “This Is What You Came For” under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” Calvin wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets in July 2016. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

The “Summer” DJ continued, “Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one.”

Despite the drama following their split, both Taylor and Calvin have gone on to find new partners. The “Cruel Summer” singer date Joe Alwyn for six years before they called it quits in April 2023, while she is currently in a relationship with Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, Calvin married Vick Hope in September 2023.

James Devaney/GC Images

The 2024 Grammy Awards marked a big night for Taylor, who announced she’s releasing a new album while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights. After noting that it was her 13th Grammy award, she explained to viewers that it is her lucky number. “I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she jokingly said. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.”

The “Long Live” singer then explained that her upcoming album, Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19. Shortly after she left the stage, Taylor took to Instagram to reveal the album artwork. The cover is a sultry black and white photo of the Pennsylvania native laying on a pillow in a black tank top and shorts, while her arms were crossed over her body.