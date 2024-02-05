Taylor Swift finally seemed to be “back to her old self” while attending the 2024 Grammy Awards, an eyewitness exclusively tells In Touch.

The “Cardigan” singer, 34, “networked” throughout the evening and was seen mingling with several stars during the awards show on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, an eyewitness explains to In Touch. Not only was she spotted catching up with Ice Spice after she lost in the Best New Artist category, but Taylor was also seen dancing with Meryl Streep during Luke Combs’ performance of “Fast Car.”

“She was spotted taking selfies with people in the crowd,” the eyewitness adds. “She was buzzing around like a social butterfly.”

While Taylor seemingly loved catching up with her peers during the event, she also took the opportunity to announce her 11th studio album while accepting the Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights.

“OK this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she told the crowd. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19 is called The Tortured Poets Department.”

The “Getaway Car” singer returned to the stage for a second time when she won Album of the Year. The win marked a major milestone for Taylor, and she made history by becoming the first artist to win the award four times. She previously won AOTY for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016 and Folklore in 2021.

While Taylor didn’t mention her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, throughout the night, he was likely one of the reasons she was in such good spirits. After they confirmed their romance in September 2023, the “Long Live” singer hinted that her extremely private relationship with Joe Alwyn – whom she split from in April 2023 after six years of dating – inspired her to be more open with Travis, 34.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she told ​TIME in December 2023, referencing the backlash she’s faced for the attention she receives at Travis’ games. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

Taylor then seemingly threw shade at her relationship with Joe, 32, by pointing out that she hid from the spotlight in recent years. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other,” the “Now That We Don’t Talk” singer explained. “Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

While Travis wasn’t able to attend the Grammy Awards due to his football schedule, he did show support for his girlfriend by “liking” an Instagram post shared by NPR of Taylor walking the red carpet.