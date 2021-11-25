Little people, big screen! Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff shared a sweet snap of her and her children at the movie theater for Lilah’s first movie after announcing she and Zach Roloff are expecting baby No. 3. And Jackson even didn’t mind that his little sister tagged along to their “mom date night.”

“Lilah’s first movie!” Tori, 30, shared in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 24. “It was supposed to be a Jackson and mom date night but you can see plans changed and Lilah was clearly stoked to be involved.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Jackson was also stoked,” the TLC star wrote on the picture, which showed Jackson elbow-deep in his bag of popcorn. “He’s just already into the previews.”

The soon-to-be mom of three took her children to see Disney’s new movie, Encanto, which the LPBW star described as “so cute!”

The brother and sister duo seem to be big Disney fans. Lilah’s second birthday on November 19 was Minnie Mouse-themed. On top of that, earlier this month, Tori took the pair to see Disney on Ice, where Lilah, 2, donned a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit and Jackson, 4, wore a Mickey Mouse sweater. Zach, 31, and Tori’s daughter also made the most adorable Minnie Mouse on Halloween.

Being a surprise plus one has possibly become a habit of Lilah’s. After announcing their pregnancy, Zach and Tori enjoyed a date night with a very special guest.

“Date night … +1,” Zach captioned a video of Tori while enjoying dinner out on his Instagram Stories on November 17. After filming his smiling wife, he panned the camera down to reveal their youngest enjoying a basket of fries.

The reality TV couple, who wed in 2015, announced they were expecting their third child on Instagram on November 17. The happy news came after the couple shared that they had suffered a devasting miscarriage in March.

“We are so excited!” Tori shared. Attached to the post was a photo of the family of four, with Jackson holding a sign reading that his new little brother or sister will arrive in Spring 2022. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Zach shared his own message on Instagram as well.

“Tori is looking as beautiful as ever,” the smitten father wrote and included a photo of the photographer beaming as she held a picture of their sonogram.

The news of the pregnancy comes just over a week after Zach’s brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff, gave birth to their third child. Zach’s youngest brother, Jacob Roloff, and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, are also expecting their first child in December.

“Such an exciting time,” Matt Roloff, the patriarch of the Roloff family, commented on Tori’s post. “Soo happy to see these babies are rolling in fast and furious! #grandpalove.”