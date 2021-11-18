Date night (plus one)! Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff enjoyed a romantic date night after announcing they are expecting their third child. However, the proud parents did let one special guest join them on their night out together.

“Date night … +1,” Zach, 31, captioned a video of Tori, 30, while enjoying dinner out on his Instagram Stories. After filming his smiling wife, he panned the camera down to reveal their youngest, 23-month-old Lilah, with a basket of fries in front of her.

Zach Roloff/Instagram

The reality TV couple, who wed in 2015, have a lot to celebrate. On Wednesday, November 17, the pair made the happy announcement via Instagram.

“We are so excited!” Tori shared. Attached to the post was a photo of the current family of four, with their son, Jackson, 4, holding a sign reading that his new little brother or sister will be arriving in Spring 2022. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Zach shared his own message on Instagram as well.

“Tori is looking as beautiful as ever,” the smitten father wrote and included a photo of the photographer beaming as she held a picture of their sonogram.

On top of the wonderful baby news, the couple recently relocated from Portland, Oregon, to a beautiful four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Battle Ground, Washington; a perfect home to welcome their newest addition. The house is just under an hour away from Roloff Farms and already the couple has seemingly made a few trips back to the area to visit.

The news of the pregnancy comes just over a week after Zach’s brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff, gave birth to their third child. Zach’s youngest brother, Jacob Roloff, and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, are also expecting their first child in December.

“Such an exciting time,” Matt Roloff, the patriarch of the Roloff family, commented on Tori’s post. “Soo happy to see these babies are rolling in fast and furious! #grandpalove.”

All of the good news the Roloff family has received recently is welcomed. In March, Tori announced that she and Zach had suffered a miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” the former teacher wrote at the time. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment.”

The TLC alum added that she found comfort in knowing that their unborn child was “with our savior” and that she had her husband to lean on.

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey,” she wrote at the time. “He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.”