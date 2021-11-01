Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Jackson and Lilah Trick-or-Treating in New Neighborhood After Move

Meeting the new neighbors! On Halloween, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared adorable videos of her and Zach Roloff‘s children, Jackson and Lilah, as they trick-or-treated through their new neighborhood in Washington.

“She got the hang of it real quick,” Tori, 30, wrote on one video of Lilah, 23 months, dressed as Minnie Mouse, dragging her bag of candy along the sidewalk. In another, she asked Jackson, 4 — who made an excellent Spiderman — where he was going next and he decidedly pointed to a house.

In another video, the Roloff kids show off their impressive candy haul, making trades with some family friends.

“Such a great night,” Tori captioned a video of Jackson and Lilah sitting together in their costumes. “These two make it so much fun!”

Sunday, October 31, marked the family’s first Halloween spent in their new area. In mid-October, Tori and Zach, 31, moved nearly an hour away from Roloff Farms to a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Battle Ground, Washington. The mom of two announced their big relocation from Portland, Oregon, to Washington on October 14, sharing a final photo they took outside of their former home.

“We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love,” the photographer wrote at the time. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON.”

The move seemingly worried fans, who feared that the couple would no longer be on the family’s reality TV show.

“Still filming!” Tori replied to a fan on the post. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Despite still being part of LPBW, some viewers were still disappointed as they believed Zach would end up taking over his father’s farm after Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff revealed they decided not to purchase Amy Roloff‘s part of the land on their podcast, “Behind the Scenes.“

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property,” Zach told his parents in an episode of the TLC show that aired in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori [Roloff] and I. I know Jeremy’s involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

“Darn,” a fan wrote in Tori’s Instagram comments, adding a crying emoji. “Was hoping you would take over the farm.”

However, it seems it wasn’t meant to be. “Sometimes things work out for the better!” Tori replied.

