Everything ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff Have Said About Baby No. 3

Baby No. 3 is on the way! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have announced they are expecting their third child, and the reality TV stars have given fans an inside look on their journey to become a family of five.

“We are so excited!” Tori, 30, shared on Wednesday, November 17, along with a photo of the current family of four, with their son, Jackson, 4, holding a sign reading that his new little brother or sister will be arriving in Spring 2022. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!” Zach, 31, posted on his own Instagram account, along with a beaming Tori holding her sonogram photo. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever.”

The couple, who wed in 2015, are the proud parents to Jackson and Lilah, 2, but have long talked about wanting to add one more to their brood.

In March, Tori shared an emotional post on Instagram informing their followers that she and Zach had sadly suffered a miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” the photographer wrote at the time. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.”

Tori revealed she found comfort in knowing that her unborn child was “with our savior” and that she had her husband to lean on.

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey,” she wrote. “He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.”

Tori shared the post in hopes to let other people who have suffered similar losses know that they’re “not alone” and as a form of healing for herself.

“I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do — thanking the Lord for what I have,” she wrote.

Despite the sad circumstances, the TLC personalities remained hopeful that they would be able to have a third child — and now their rainbow baby is on the way.

Keep scrolling to see everything that Tori and Zach have shared about baby No. 3!