“They do,” x3! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married for a third time, this time during a big wedding ceremony in Italy surrounded by their famous friends and family members.

The ceremony was held at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. The bride’s family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner and three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — were all in attendance for the beautiful event. The groom’s children — Landon and Alabama Barker, as well as he stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shared with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — were also spotted.

For her third wedding ceremony with the drummer, the Poosh founder wore a white corset style gown with a cathedral length veil with the Virgin Mary embroidered on it, while Travis wore a classic black tuxedo. Both the bride and groom’s wedding attire was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Shortly after the nuptials, Kourt shared a series of first look photos including their first kiss as husband and wife. Penelope, 9, was seen standing behind Travis with her new stepsisters, and her grandmother, Kris, 66. Kourtney’s son Mason, 12, was seen standing behind his mom with his new stepbrother, Landon, 18. Kim, 41, was seated just behind the boys with her daughter North.

The newlyweds previously legally tied the knot on May 15, in Santa Barbara, California.

“Till death do us part,” The Kardashians star wrote, sharing photos from their initial legal wedding ceremony via Instagram.

The black-and-white pictures include photos of the couple standing together in wedding attire outside of the Santa Barbara courthouse, as well as looking lovingly into each other’s eyes while sitting in a vintage car. For the big event, Kourtney wore a white Dolce & Gabbana minidress with a red embellished heart. Travis, for his part, looked polished in an all-black tuxedo. The pair drove off in Travis’ ’65 Cadillac DeVille Convertible which featured a hand-written “Just Married” poster and cans attached to the rear. The only family members who were in attendance at the courthouse nuptials were Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

Prior to their Mediterranean and California ceremonies, the pair previously partook in a faux wedding ceremony in Las Vegas where their nuptials were not actually legal as there was no marriage license.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote on Instagram after their April late-night wedding, sharing several photos from their spontaneous evening. “Practice makes perfect,” she added.

Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021, nearly one year after they started dating. The big event, which featured dozens of red roses and white candles, later played out for fans to see during season 1 of Kourtney’s family’s Hulu show.

In addition to Kourtney and Travis’ romance, the new series catalogs the couple’s journey to get pregnant. “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”