Kanye West has gone on another one of his famous rants. At a party for his new song “Timbo Freestyle,” in Las Vegas on December 14, the rapper, 46, reportedly fumed about how he feels limited by his visitation rights for his kids with ex Kim Kardashian — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

He even reportedly claimed North recently had to act out in order to spend time with him. But things are about to get a lot worse, sources exclusively tell In Touch. Kim, 43, “is concerned about Kanye’s mental state and is considering asking for full custody until she feels more comfortable with his behavior. Kanye will hit the roof, but Kim has to do what she thinks is best for her kids.”