Now Kim and Kourtney’s feud has taken another nasty turn. The siblings’ relationship has imploded over Kim’s unapologetic decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired fashion collection just four months after the brand hosted Kourtney and Travis Barker’s May 2022 wedding in Italy and opened its archive of ’90s looks to the bride, groom and their guests. Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, have been at odds ever since, with a livid Kourtney accusing Kim of “legit copying my wedding” and using the nuptials “as a business opportunity,” and Kim branding Kourtney a “hater.”

While family in-fighting “is often fabricated to drum up ratings for their show,” says a source, “this feud is very real. There is so much animosity between the two sisters, and each one feels she is right.”