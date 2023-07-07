Inside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Escalating Feud Amid Dolce & Gabbana Accusations
For years, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s bitter rivalry has been well documented on their family’s reality series. Viewers watched the sisters’ relationship grow tense after Kourtney reduced her filming schedule in 2017 to spend more time with her kids, leading Kim to accuse her big sister of lazy and selfish behavior. By 2020, things had escalated — and blood was shed! — in another epic fight over Kourtney’s work ethic.
Now Kim and Kourtney’s feud has taken another nasty turn. The siblings’ relationship has imploded over Kim’s unapologetic decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired fashion collection just four months after the brand hosted Kourtney and Travis Barker’s May 2022 wedding in Italy and opened its archive of ’90s looks to the bride, groom and their guests. Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, have been at odds ever since, with a livid Kourtney accusing Kim of “legit copying my wedding” and using the nuptials “as a business opportunity,” and Kim branding Kourtney a “hater.”
While family in-fighting “is often fabricated to drum up ratings for their show,” says a source, “this feud is very real. There is so much animosity between the two sisters, and each one feels she is right.”
Kourtney broke down in tears on the June 15 episode of The Kardashians. She claimed Kim only sees “the dollar signs,” Kourt railed, adding, “If I did it to Kim, she would freak out.” An incredulous Kim, however, insisted she “couldn’t have been more mindful,” as she told the brand to avoid “anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding” and “begged them to push [the project] a year.”
Kim’s words didn’t matter. “The tension between them is worse than ever,” says the source. “Kourtney feels like Kim stabbed her in the back out of pure greed. The fact that it was over money makes it all even more devastating.”
Kourtney once claimed she and all of her sisters would “ride for each other until the end.” Friends aren’t so sure, with the source revealing that even Kourtney’s pregnancy — in June, she announced she and Travis, 47, are expecting their first child — “hasn’t brought the two sisters closer. It wouldn’t be surprising if Kourtney just quit the show. She doesn’t need this stress — or Kim — in her life.”
