Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian, who gave birth to baby No. 1 with husband Travis Barker, according to reports.

Sources told People on Saturday, November 4, that the couple welcomed their first child together. However, the date of birth and name has not yet been revealed. The report comes one day after TMZ reported that Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 45, were seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical center in Los Angeles on Monday, October 30.

Travis previously confirmed that he and Kourt planned to name their son Rocky 13 Barker, during an October 30 appearance on the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast. He later revealed that their baby boy was due “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

“I like Rocky 13,” he previously said while appearing on Goat Talk. “That’s just the name that’s been going through my head. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

While Travis was sold on the name, his daughter, Alabama, argued that the name wasn’t her father’s best idea. “So, you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13? Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school and [people yell], ‘Rocky!’” she quipped, adding that the idea was a “bad choice.”

In addition to the new bundle of joy, Kourtney is already the mother to daughter Penelope, and sons Mason and Reign Disick, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also helped raise Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

After fans watched the couple struggle to become pregnant on The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis revealed they’re expecting their first child together in June. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum held up a poster at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The announcement was a nod to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, in which a fan held up a similar sign.

After Travis spotted his wife in the crowd, he made his way off of the stage to kiss her. Less than two weeks later, the lovebirds threw an epic rock ‘n’ roll themed gender reveal party and shared that they were expecting a boy.

In September, Travis’ band canceled a handful of European shows as the drummer rushed home for a family emergency. It was later revealed that Kourtney was rushed into emergency fetal surgery on September 1.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support,” Travis later shared via Instagram. For her part, Kourtney publicly thanked the “incredible doctors” as well as her husband and family for their support.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

After being friends for years, Kourtney and Travis went public with their romance in February 2021. Travis proposed on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by red roses and candles that October, while they tied the knot during an intimate courthouse ceremony in May 2022. They later hosted a more elaborate ceremony with friends and family during a wedding in Italy later that month.