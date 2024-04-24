Time to forgive and forget! Two years after Kourtney Kardashian Barker accused sister Kim Kardashian of trying to profit from her Dolce & Gabbana–filled wedding by working out a collab with the label, the 45-year-old is trying to broker a truce with her sis, 43. “Kourtney just doesn’t want the bad blood with her family anymore,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch, adding that the Poosh founder saw the family’s recent trip to Turks and Caicos as an opportunity to “let bygones be bygones.”

In fact, Kourt’s marriage to Travis Barker and the November birth of their son helped soften her up. (She shares three kids with ex Scott Disick.) “She’s mellowed a lot since she had Rocky,” notes the insider. “She’s so happy with Travis and feels so blessed.” Of course, there’s always a dig with these sisters: “Seeing Kim struggling to find love makes Kourtney so sad for her.”