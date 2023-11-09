Khloé Kardashian had some harsh words for her mother, Kris Jenner, when she claimed the momager treats her the worst out of her siblings.

One week after fans watched the mother-daughter duo bicker about Kris’ managerial decisions and lack of attention for Khloé’s career, the Good American founder, 39, explained that they were in a “short-term fight” during the Thursday, November 9, episode of The Kardashians. However, she added that the tension doesn’t change the fact that Kris, 68, is her “forever mom.”

Despite their argument, Khloé surprised Kris when she attended a dinner honoring her Safely collaboration. “I hate when you’re cranky with me because I can’t sleep at night,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch told Khloé during the event.

While Khloé said that Kris probably “slept perfectly,” the mother of six insisted that she didn’t. “I am glad that you came today,” Kris added. “I didn’t know if you were going to show up or not.”

“Mom, of course, I don’t care what we’re going through, I’m still going to do what’s morally right,” Khloé said. “I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here, but I am and the one that you mistreat the most.”

Kris made it clear that she didn’t agree with the claim and said, “Mistreat? Oh, we’re not starting that again.”

In addition to Khloé, Kris is also the mother to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Khloé went on to share an update about where she and her mother stood amid their tension, noting that they had not yet worked through all of their issues.

“Obviously, this dinner does not fix what we and my mom are going through and we definitely need to talk things out because I don’t want to have this animosity towards her and I don’t want us to be at this place with one another,” Khloé admitted in a confessional.

As the episode continued, Kris found a creative way to make the mother of two laugh by placing a hologram machine in Khloé’s house that resembled the Kris Jenner … And All Things Kardashian author.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

“It’s so cute that my mom’s trying to make me feel that she heard our argument, ’cause normally she’ll just always say she has to go and ignore everything I said, so at least I know she was listening and she hears me,” Khloé said about the gesture, adding that she appreciates her mom’s attempt to “show up” for her.

The episode concluded with Khloé and Kris taking a step in the right direction to mend their relationship.

“This definitely doesn’t solve the deeper issue between me and my mom, but at this point, I don’t even care anymore,” the Revenge Body star said. “I love that we are laughing, and that she just thinks this is the funniest thing on the planet. So I just want us to laugh and have fun.”

The latest episode came after fans watched the family members get into a heated fight about Kris’ lack of involvement in Khloé’s career as her manager. After Khloé said she feels that she always has to “fix the f–kups” Kris is responsible for, she claimed that the manager has too many clients to treat them all “equally.”