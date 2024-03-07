Khloé Kardashian may have missed the People’s Choice Awards but was quick to hop onto Instagram to humbly thank fans for her sixth Reality TV Star of the Year Award. “I don’t feel worthy,” she told her 311 million followers. Oh, but she does! Insiders exclusively tell In Touch the 39-year-old knows she’s a big draw for viewers of Hulu’s The Kardashians — and she wants her salary to reflect that. “Khloé feels like she carries the whole show and this award is proof of that,” says an insider. “She wants to be rewarded.”

When the family initially inked their $100 million deal, Khloé revealed that they shared the money evenly, saying at the time, “We’re all equals.” Years later, however, her tune has changed. “It’s not that she’s worried about money,” explains the insider. “It’s a sign of respect.” She has yet to persuade momager Kris Jenner, who’s wary of igniting another family feud by giving one daughter a bigger chunk. “But Khloé is standing her ground.”