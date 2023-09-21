Kim Kardashian made quite the memorable entrance with her debut on American Horror Story: Delicate, having left fans shocked with a NSFW opening line.

Kim, 42, flaunted her acting chops in the premiere of American Horror Story season 12, called Delicate. The season stars Emma Roberts as Anna, an actress rising to stardom while at the same time trying desperately to have a baby — but she fears someone or something is trying everything to prevent that from happening. Kim plays Anna’s mentor and publicist, Siobhan, a Kris Jenner-like manager with a cutthroat attitude about Anna’s career.

AHS fans were introduced to Siobhan in an office setting as Kim’s character looked out a window and aggressively told someone on the phone, “Then tell the Daniels to suck my c–t, she’s not missing a press day for a f–king commercial shoot.”

Many viewers were left in shock and awe after Kim’s first line. “Kim’s first line being ‘suck my c–t’ has me cackling,” one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Another user added, “‘Tell them to suck my c–t’ being Kim Kardashian’s first line in #AHSDelicate is iconic. I don’t care what anybody says.”

One fan even insisted that Kim get an Emmy nomination because the line was “delivered brilliantly.”

Though Kim only appeared in a few scenes in the premiere, many viewers were surprised by how well The Kardashians star portrayed her character as Siobhan offered Anna friendly yet hilarious advice about her career and becoming a mother.

FX Networks/YouTube

“Okay. Here it is. I’m gonna say it. Flame me, unfollow me, do whatever you want but I’m gonna say it,” one person wrote on X. “I enjoyed Kim K’s character and I look forward to seeing more of Siobhan.”

“Kim is lowkey eating this role,” another person shared. Some users joked that Kim had practice in this kind of role by watching momager Kris for so many years.

Kim revealed on April 10 that she would be starring alongside Emma in AHS: Delicate, sharing a teaser video on social media. Though many fans were initially turned off by the decision to cast her in the horror anthology series, creator Ryan Murphy was thrilled to have her involved.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Kim, who previously had acting roles in films like 2008’s Disaster Movie, 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie, was unbothered by the backlash about her casting. She was excited about the role, revealing at the Met Gala on May 1 that she was taking acting classes to prepare for the “challenge.”

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” the reality star added.

Kim’s AHS costars have also been pleasantly surprised by her performance. While attending the Tribeca Film Festival in June, longtime AHS star Zachary Quinto said the KKW beauty founder “seemed really in her element.”

“I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness,” Zachary said. “I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”